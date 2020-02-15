Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Video: Plow driver shares his limited view of the road during snowy, windy conditions

Posted 11:04 am, February 15, 2020, by

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The next time the snow is flying and you’re approaching a snow plow, be sure to give that driver a little extra room.

The Waukesha County shared a tweet that shows how plow drivers have reduced fields of vision when they’re behind the wheel and dealing with windy conditions. The example below was from a driver in Nashotah.

Law enforcement often reminders drivers to slow down and allow extra time to get to a destination in wintry conditions. By doing so, you will also give plow drivers the best opportunity to clear the road for your own safe travel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.