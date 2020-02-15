Video: Plow driver shares his limited view of the road during snowy, windy conditions

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The next time the snow is flying and you’re approaching a snow plow, be sure to give that driver a little extra room.
The Waukesha County shared a tweet that shows how plow drivers have reduced fields of vision when they’re behind the wheel and dealing with windy conditions. The example below was from a driver in Nashotah.
Law enforcement often reminders drivers to slow down and allow extra time to get to a destination in wintry conditions. By doing so, you will also give plow drivers the best opportunity to clear the road for your own safe travel.
