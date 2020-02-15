Video: Plow driver shares his limited view of the road during snowy, windy conditions

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The next time the snow is flying and you’re approaching a snow plow, be sure to give that driver a little extra room.

The Waukesha County shared a tweet that shows how plow drivers have reduced fields of vision when they’re behind the wheel and dealing with windy conditions. The example below was from a driver in Nashotah.

A plow driver from the V-Nashotah sent us this clip (taken with hands free Go Pro) to show conditions inside the truck when it is windy & snowy. 🔹Plow drivers have reduced fields of vision. Give them plenty of room on the road and don’t assume they can see you. pic.twitter.com/gjAY8rRBnN — Waukesha County Sheriff (@WaukeshaSheriff) February 15, 2020

Law enforcement often reminders drivers to slow down and allow extra time to get to a destination in wintry conditions. By doing so, you will also give plow drivers the best opportunity to clear the road for your own safe travel.