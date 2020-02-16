LIVE: All lanes closed at WB I-94 near Moorland; pedestrian struck by semi, police say
Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

$1 million grant goes to record black women’s histories

Posted 9:01 am, February 16, 2020, by

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MAY 16: Chairman of the VEON Supervisory Board Ursula Burns at the 'Solve At MIT: Opening Plenary - The Heart Of The Machine: Bringing Humanity Back Into Technology' at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on May 16, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for MIT Solve)

NEW YORK — A trailblazer among black women in the business world wants to help make sure that the stories of other pioneering women like her are not forgotten.

The HistoryMakers, an oral archive that’s recorded the stories of more than 3,300 African Americans over the last 20 years, has launched The WomanMakers initiative. The project will focus on black women. It’s being started with a $1 million gift from Ursula Burns, the former head of Xerox and the first black woman to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.