‘1-stop shop:’ Experts offer design, remodel advice at NARI Spring Home Improvement Show

WEST ALLIS — With spring around the corner, more than 200 vendors provided advice to idea-seekers Thursday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center in West Allis during the annual NARI Spring Home Improvement Show.

“We wanted to come and explore some different options, and kind of get ahead of the curb a little bit because I know the big season for remodeling is coming up,” said Jen Kent of Wauwatosa.

Guests had their remodeling and home improvement questions answered by experts.

“They can come out — they know that they’re going to work with a local, trusted, proven contractor from this area that we have already vetted,” said Diane Welhouse, executive director of NARI Milwaukee.

“I feel like I’m going to a place with responsible people, you know, people that aren’t going to rip you off, and that’s more comforting than anything else,” said Marie Ortiz of Milwaukee.

Welhouse said kitchens and baths are always big remodeling projects. He said a popular accent color for 2020 is blue.

“A lot of people are taking their islands and making them a really sharp shade of blue this year, just to add a little bit more emphasis, and a little bit more style to that area,” Welhouse said.

From windows to cabinets, and even yoga, guests took advantage of the resources the show offered.

“Things change so fast, you know, in home remodeling, and there’s new products that come out all the time,” said Ortiz. “This is like, a one-stop-shop.”

