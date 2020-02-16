Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

22-year-old shot near Clarke & Hubbard, Milwaukee police say

Posted 11:57 am, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 11:59AM, February 16, 2020

Clarke and Hubbard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old Milwaukee man in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood.

Authorities say the incident happened around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 near Clarke and Hubbard. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS.

