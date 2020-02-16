× 3 Chicago children accidentally shot in separate shootings, police say

CHICAGO — Three children 8 to 12 years old were accidentally shot in Chicago in two incidents, police said Saturday.

In the first case, a 7-year-old girl was handling a firearm in a residence on the city’s West Side when it discharged shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police said. A bullet from the gun struck a boy, 11, in the neck.

He was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition, police said.

The girl is the boy’s sister, CNN affiliate WLS TV reported. It was unclear if anyone else was home.

The shooting appeared to be accidental, police said.

In the second instance, shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, an 8-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were accidentally shot by a relative. Police said the shooter is a juvenile who was playing around with a gun he found in a home on the South Side.

The boy was shot in the shoulder, and the girl was grazed on an arm, according to police.

They were taken to a hospital and reported in fair condition, police said.

The shooting was under investigation and no charges have been filed, police said.