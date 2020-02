× Amber Alert canceled for missing Milwaukee girls

MILWAUKEE — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that had been issued for missing girls Camaria Banks and Zaniya Ivery.

The girls and their mother, Amarah “Jerica” Banks were last seen Saturday, Feb. 8 and the alert was issued one week later on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Officials have not confirmed any additional details about the girls or their mother, who is presumed still missing at this time.