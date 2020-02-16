Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Houston boy; was inside stolen car

HOUSTON — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday, Feb. 16 for a missing boy in Houston. Police say 5-year-old Richard Banahene was inside a car that was stolen Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The boy is described as African-American, weighing around 40 pounds and “tall for his age.” He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt on top of a black-and-gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-green Skechers shoes.

The stolen car is a 2009, black Toyota Corolla with temporary tags, number 57887Y6. The car has tape on the side view mirrors and a dent in the driver’s side door. It was stolen from a check-cashing establishment near the Southwest Freeway and Bellfort on Houston’s southwest side.

Anyone with information about the child or vehicle is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.