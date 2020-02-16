Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year prison term for aiding smugglers

LIVE: All lanes closed at WB I-94 near Moorland due to crash
Posted 7:20 am, February 16, 2020

TOPSHOT - This photo shows a US Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on January 15, 2019. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions.

A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community near Douglas. The judge also ordered Yanez to pay restitution of over $340,000 for salary received while conspiring with traffickers.

Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Yanez was also ordered to pay $340,434 in restitution to United States Border Patrol for repayment of salary received while conspiring with traffickers.

