Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Canadian man suspected of drunk driving struck at least 13 vehicles in Oneida Co.

Posted 1:21 pm, February 16, 2020, by , Updated at 01:22PM, February 16, 2020

LAKE TOMAHAWK (WSAW-TV) — Authorities say a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion drunken driving after striking at least 13 vehicles in the town of Lake Tomahawk. WSAW-TV reports that the incident happened Friday night.

Robert Allen Johnson, of Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citations, including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. The vehicles were all unoccupied and parked. Authorities say Johnson posted bond of more than $7,000 and was released from custody.

He is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.