Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Though the snow-covered ground might not show it, spring is approaching. That means the time will soon come to pick up home improvement projects -- indoors and out. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst was at the NARI Milwaukee Home Remodeling Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Sunday, Feb. 16 with a look at what the organization and its partners have to offer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video