Nebraska Furniture Mart hosts 1st ever baby crawl: 'It's been a tight race'

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM ) — Babies from the Omaha area put their best knee forward for the first-ever Nebraska Furniture Mart Baby Crawl!

A colorful mat was laid down right in the center of Nebraska Furniture Mart’s entertainment center.

Babies 15 months and younger were persuaded with bottles, cupcakes and the loving arms of their parents to crawl to the end of the mat.

“We’ve had babies that have crawled for 3 minutes, some for 7 seconds so it’s been a tight race on these. We’ve had probably about 30 go through and try to see if they can race to be the winners,” says Krystal Callaway-Neppl, associate event producer for Nebraska furniture mart.

The winner of the competition was Kyndall Ivory. He had a 7-second crawl time.

His aunt and uncle entered him in the competition because they say he’s always zooming around the house. They say they thought he’d do a good job.

Aliyah Ivory, big sister to Kyndall says, “He knows how to walk. My mom thought that he was going to start getting up and start walking all the way to the end. He didn’t know about racing yet but he knows how to crawl so he can crawl really fast.”

Kyndall and his family took home a Toy toddler bed complete with a mattress for coming in first. Second place won a 4-in-1 crib and third place won a 3-piece baby bedding set.

The baby crawl also collected diapers for youth emergency services.

Callaway-Neppl says, “Every year we would like to keep doing this and getting more and more excitement for this and see if we can help out the diapers for the youth emergency services.”