This November 6, 2019 handout photo courtesy of the Center for Great Apes/ Keith Von Stein, shows Sandra the Orangutan at her new zoo home in Wauchula, Florida. - One of them worked alongside Clint Eastwood, others acted in the remake of sci-fi classic "Planet of the Apes", while yet another was the darling favorite of Michael Jackson.
They are the 53 chimpanzees and orangutans who live in safety in a unique sanctuary in central Florida.
All of these great apes were raised by humans and lack the basic survival skills to ever live in the wild. They do not know how to gather food, and the mothers would be incapable of caring for their offspring.
For that reason, they had no other place to go when Hollywood or scientific research labs had no more use for them, or when they grew too big and powerful for their celebrity owners to continue caring for them. The lucky ones make the final journey to this oasis, officially known as the Center for Great Apes (CGA) in Florida, in the southeastern US.
It is the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in the western hemisphere and one of only nine chimp sanctuaries in North America. (Photo by Keith Von Stein / the Center for Great Apes / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / The Center for Great Apes / Keith Von Stein / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / NO A LA CARTE SALES / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == / XGTY - GETTYOUT - XGT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY LEILA MACOR (Photo by KEITH VON STEIN/the Center for Great Apes/AFP via Getty Images)
Orangutan granted ‘personhood’ turns 34, makes new friend
This November 6, 2019 handout photo courtesy of the Center for Great Apes/ Keith Von Stein, shows Sandra the Orangutan at her new zoo home in Wauchula, Florida. - One of them worked alongside Clint Eastwood, others acted in the remake of sci-fi classic "Planet of the Apes", while yet another was the darling favorite of Michael Jackson.
They are the 53 chimpanzees and orangutans who live in safety in a unique sanctuary in central Florida.
All of these great apes were raised by humans and lack the basic survival skills to ever live in the wild. They do not know how to gather food, and the mothers would be incapable of caring for their offspring.
For that reason, they had no other place to go when Hollywood or scientific research labs had no more use for them, or when they grew too big and powerful for their celebrity owners to continue caring for them. The lucky ones make the final journey to this oasis, officially known as the Center for Great Apes (CGA) in Florida, in the southeastern US.
It is the only accredited orangutan sanctuary in the western hemisphere and one of only nine chimp sanctuaries in North America. (Photo by Keith Von Stein / the Center for Great Apes / AFP) / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / The Center for Great Apes / Keith Von Stein / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / NO A LA CARTE SALES / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS == / XGTY - GETTYOUT - XGT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY LEILA MACOR (Photo by KEITH VON STEIN/the Center for Great Apes/AFP via Getty Images)
WAUCHULA, Fla. — An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new friend.
The director of the Center for Great Apes says Sandra has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary. Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. The center is home to 22 orangutans and Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived.
An Argentine judge’s landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people.