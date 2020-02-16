× Police: Man suspected in double shooting near 11th and Lapham shot 24 hours later

MILWAUKEE — Police said a man suspected in a double shooting Saturday, Feb. 15 was the victim of a shooting that happened 24 hours later.

Police were called to 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, where they found the Milwaukee man, 38, with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Again, police identified the man as the suspected shooter in an incident around 11 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and Lapham Boulevard. Police said two men, ages 34 and 41, were hurt in that incident.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicated there was a dispute over drugs.

43.017044 -87.923951