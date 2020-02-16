Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by semi on I-94

BROOKFIELD — A police source tells FOX6 News that a pedestrian was fatally struck by a semi-truck on westbound I-94 in Brookfield on Sunday morning.

Officials closed all lanes of traffic on westbound I-94 near Moorland Road at around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 16. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the deceased or what that person was doing on the interstate at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.