Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Greg Farrow is a senior at Milwaukee's University School. Greg plays basketball for the varsity team. He first started playing organized basketball in 4th grade. Greg has a chance to shoot in a competition at the 2020 Final Four weekend in Atlanta. Voting is taking place right now. Greg says the 3-point line is his comfort zone.

Greg Farrow

Milwaukee's University School

Senior

Basketball