‘We can do this:’ Female mechanics shattering stereotypes at Top Fuel Garage in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM -- Mechanics at Top Fuel Garage in Kewaskum are breaking the stereotype -- and it's by design.

"We do it all!" said Craig Gallow with Top Fuel Garage. "If it's got wheels, or used to have wheels, we try to take care of it and make it work."

FOX6 News on Sunday, Feb. 16 caught up with Sierra Bubb, the newest hire -- working on cars costing upwards of $500,000.

"I get to put mud in pretty dents to make cars kind of look like this," said Bubb. "Me and Elise are out on the floor a lot, wherever Michael might need us."

The handful of ladies at Top Fuel Garage get dirty just like the guys in the shop to make the cars shine.

"Bringing the girls into the shop, and the ladies, it has been a wonderful thing for us," said Gallow. "It's just not a men's exclusive club anymore. There's a lot of women out there knocking stuff out of the park in this industry."

They've brought an eye for detail that goes beyond the paint.

"I think women in my generation are becoming a little more dominant saying, 'Hey, we can do this -- you just need to give us a chance,'" said Bubb. "I have a toolbox. I have tools. Tell me what needs to be done, and I guarantee you that I can get it done."