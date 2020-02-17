4 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, 1 taken into custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Sunday night, Feb. 16 and early Monday morning, Feb. 17. Four people were injured, one seriously, as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:11 p.m. near 20th and Keefe.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot while inside a residence after an argument with the suspect.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigating and MPD continues to seek the suspect.

The second shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 19th and North.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot by a known suspect but the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MPD has a 28-year-old woman in custody.

The third shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Holton and Townsend.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigating and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect.

The four incident happened around near 9th and Windlake around 3:45 a.m. Police say a 58-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet that entered her bedroom from outside the home.

The victim received medical treatment on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigating and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.