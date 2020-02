BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police are asking for help identifying suspects from an arson incident that took place on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Officials indicated in a tweet that the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 2004-07 Ford Taurus with no rear driver’s side hubcap.

Pictures of the car as well as the suspects are included in the gallery just below.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.