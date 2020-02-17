Winter weather advisory issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties from noon-midnight

Donald Stratton, who survived attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97

February 17, 2020
U.S.S. Arizona survivors John Anderson (left) and Donald Stratton at a memorial service for the 73rd anniversary of the attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl harbor (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Donald Stratton, a Colorado Springs resident who survived the 1941 attack on the USS Arizona battleship at Pearl Harbor, died on Saturday at 97.

Stratton’s death was announced on his public Facebook page.

“One of Donald’s final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona,” the post reads.

Stratton advocated awarding the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to Joe George, who saved six sailors on the doomed battleship.

