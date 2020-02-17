Donald Stratton, who survived attack on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, dies at 97

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Donald Stratton, a Colorado Springs resident who survived the 1941 attack on the USS Arizona battleship at Pearl Harbor, died on Saturday at 97.

Stratton’s death was announced on his public Facebook page.

“One of Donald’s final wishes was that people remember Pearl Harbor and the men aboard the USS Arizona,” the post reads.

Stratton advocated awarding the Bronze Star Medal posthumously to Joe George, who saved six sailors on the doomed battleship.