× Enter for your chance to win a $50 Gift Card from Bayside Garden Center!

Enter now for your chance to win a $50 Gift Card from Bayside Garden Center!

Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between February 17, 2020-March 1, 2020, Gift Card is valid IN STORE ONLY.

Drawing: The winner will be drawn and awarded the week of March 2, 2020, FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by email, and will need to come to the FOX6 station during business hours 8AM-4PM to pick up their prize.

Bayside Garden Center began as a small flower stand on the side of the road out of a small home in Bayside, Wisconsin. Since its humble beginnings in the 1950s, Bayside Garden Center has grown into a full-service garden center, dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services.