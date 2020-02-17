Total loss: Fire destroys car dealership in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOND DU LAC -- Firefighters on Sunday night, Feb. 16 responded to the scene of a fire at the Be Smart Auto Mall on VanDyne Road in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 9:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered a structure fire along with several vehicles on fire adjacent to the front of the structure.

The fire caused extensive damage and due to the heavy fire load inside, the building is a total loss.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure utilities. There have been no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.