Funeral services to be held for Joe Daniels, MU business dean struck by driver

MILWAUKEE — Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 17 for Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration at Marquette University. Daniels was struck and killed by a vehicle near 10th Street and Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee Tuesday night, Feb. 11.

In lieu of flowers, the Daniels family wishes to have gifts made in Joe’s honor to Marquette University, to help establish a scholarship in Joe’s name.

Daniels, 60, was crossing the intersection of 10th and Wisconsin from east to west around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. A 20-year-old woman was speeding northbound on 10th Street through a green light and struck Daniels in the middle of the crosswalk.

Daniels was transported by the Milwaukee Fire Department to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on the scene and was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant. The search warrant affidavit said she failed field sobriety testing. Additionally, the affidavit said she had a male passenger, and the vehicle “smelled of burnt marijuana.” It was towed from the scene as evidence.

Gifts can be sent to:

Marquette University, University Advancement

PO Box 1881

Milwaukee, WI 53201-1881

Gifts can also be made at give.marquette.edu/joe-daniels.