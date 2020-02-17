‘Making incoherent statements:’ Woman accused of kicking, spitting on MPD officer

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged — accused of kicking an officer twice and spitting on him. Lisette Ortiz is facing one count of battery to a public officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a home near 28th and National on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for the report of a woman who was hallucinating and becoming violent.

Upon arrival, officers located Ortiz in her room making incoherent statements about her children and a fictional woman inside the residence. At other times, she threatened to burn down her house, according to the complaint.

After some negotiating with Ortiz, officers began to detain her to bring her into protective custody for emergency detention. As officers began to apply handcuffs and shackles to Ortiz, she kicked an officer in the face.

The complaint indicates Ortiz kicked the officer in the face again as they attempted to put her into a body sling. Additionally, she had been refusing to leave her residence — and spat in an officer’s face as she was being escorted away, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Ortiz later attempted to attack Bell Ambulance personnel but was restrained by officers.

Ortiz made her initial appearance in court on Saturday, Feb. 15. She is due back in court on March 4 for her preliminary hearing.