Mother of Racine officer who died from injuries in wreck grieves: ‘It wasn’t meant to be that way’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Vivacious, loving and always on the move. That is how the mother of a Racine police officer describes her daughter. Officer Jennifer Diener passed away this weekend following a Feb. 9 crash. A local attorney was also killed -- and eight others, including Diener's husband and daughter, were hurt.

Of all the memories she has, Jean Jacobson will carry closest to her heart the final moments she shared with her daughter.

"She was happy," Jacobson said.

Officer Diener had just returned from a family vacation. Diener, her husband, and daughter stopped at Jacobson's to pick up their dog.

"I keep remembering today how beautiful she looked when she came to my house that Sunday. That's the way I want to remember her," Jacobson said.

Minutes later, the Dieners and seven others were involved in a two-vehicle crash along Highway 20 in Racine County. Diener passed away a week later.

"I don't wish any parent have to say goodbye to a child. It wasn't meant to be that way," Jacobson said.

Officer Diener patrolled the streets of Racine for 24 years. She loved parades, kids and above all, her family.

"That's why I'm sitting here talking to you. Because I want the community to know, the wonderful, wonderful daughter we had," Jacobson said. "That's a hard thing to say. We had. But I treasure the 49 years that we had. I think we were truly blessed."

Officer Diener was an organ donor.