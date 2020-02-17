Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin talks about 2020 American Cup at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The USA's most prestigious international gymnastics competition is coming to Milwaukee. Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the 2020 American Cup at Fiserv Forum.

About Nastia Liukin

At the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Liukin’s total of five medals tied the U.S. gymnastics record for most medals in one Olympic Games. Liukin’s Olympic medals are: gold – all-around; silver – team, balance beam and uneven bars; and bronze – floor exercise. Liukin was the third of five U.S. women to win the Olympic all-around crown. She also won nine World medals in her career. Liukin has graced many magazine covers and appeared on various shows, including “Gossip Girl,” “Make It or Break It,” and the feature film, “Stick It.” Liukin was a contestant in the 2015 spring edition of “Dancing with the Stars” and was the grand marshal for the 2015 Indianapolis 500. She currently serves as a gymnastics analyst for NBC Sports and is a founder of Grander, a global community for the next generation of female athletes that provides access to the people who inspire, resources to help achieve dreams, and communities of like-minded people with similar ambitions. Liukin was coached by her father, Valeri, who has four Olympic medals from 1988 including two gold. The American Cup showcases many of the world’s best male and female gymnasts in a one-day, allaround competition. The American Cup is the first of the four all-around events included in the International Gymnastics Federation’s World Cup Series, which is part of Olympic qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Invitations to compete will be based on performances at the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships. Nastia Liukin Cup features many of the country’s top Junior Olympic female gymnasts. The event showcases gymnasts who qualify through the Nastia Liukin Cup Series. The Cup series includes many of the country’s top invitationals held from January through February.

About American Cup Weekend 2020 (website)

Kayla DiCello, the 2019 United States junior champion who is making her senior international debut, and Yul Moldauer, the 2017 World Floor bronze medalist and three-time defending American Cup champion, were named as the final two athletes to represent the U.S. at the 2020 American Cup. The USA’s most prestigious international gymnastics competition takes place at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Tickets are on sale now at FiservForum.com.

In addition to all-session tickets, single-day tickets are now on sale. Attendees can purchase a single-day ticket for either the American Cup for $59 to $99 or the Nastia Liukin Cup for $29 to $45. Ticket prices, which are plus applicable fees, vary according to seat location. All-session ticket packages, which range in price from $77 to $179 plus applicable fees, are also available and include tickets to both days.

Discounted tickets are available through local gymnastics clubs that are participating in the club ticket sales program. For information on club sales or group tickets, call 414-227-2875.

The American Cup is the first of the four all-around events included in the International Gymnastics Federation’s World Cup Series, which is part of Olympic qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The 2020 American Cup, which will be in Milwaukee for the first time, will have two all-around sessions, with 13 women competing at 11 a.m. CT and 13 men at 3:30 p.m. CT. The Nastia Liukin Cup, which showcases some of the country’s top Junior Olympic female gymnasts, is slated for Friday, March 6, 2020, at 7 p.m. CT. The competition is subject to change.

DiCello and Moldauer, of Arvada, Colo./University of Oklahoma, join Morgan Hurd, the 2017 World All-Around Champion and the 2018 American Cup winner, and Sam Mikulak of Colorado Springs, Colo./U.S. Olympic Training Center, in representing the U.S.

The U.S. gymnasts enjoyed a strong 2019. They have also dominated the American Cup, winning seven of the last 10 men’s titles and 18 of the last 20 women’s all-around contests. 2017 World All-Around champion Hurd and 2019 U.S. junior champion DiCello will attempt to carry the tradition forward. Moldauer will try to become the first man to win four in a row this year.

The American Cup will also feature World all-around champion Nikita Nagornyy of Russia and Olympic gold medalist Oleg Verniaiev of Ukraine.