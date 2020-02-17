Winter weather advisory issued for 7 counties until midnight

Police ask for your help in search for missing Plymouth man

February 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH — Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 24-year-old Plymouth man. Zack Sparks was last seen in Oak Creek on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

A graphic shared with FOX6 News indicates Sparks was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, blue jeans and a Jordan hat. He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Kia Optima FE.

Sparks is described as a male, white, 5’5″ tall, 140 to 145 pounds with blue-green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sparks, you are urged to call Plymouth police at 920-893-6541.

