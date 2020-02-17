Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID man who cut another man with a box cutter

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subject wanted for a substantial battery that occurred at the Walmart near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Officials say the suspect was armed with a box cutter when he engaged in a physical fight with the victim. The suspect caused a cut on the victim that required medical attention. The suspect fled the location.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 35 to 40-years-old, 5’8” tall, about 190 pounds, and shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white letters on the left breast area and ripped light blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.