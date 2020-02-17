Winter weather advisory issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties until midnight

Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek to ID man who cut another man with a box cutter

Posted 1:28 pm, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 01:33PM, February 17, 2020

Battery suspect sought by Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subject wanted for a substantial battery that occurred at the Walmart near S. 27th Street and W. Oklahoma Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Officials say the suspect was armed with a box cutter when he engaged in a physical fight with the victim. The suspect caused a cut on the victim that required medical attention. The suspect fled the location.

Data pix.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 35 to 40-years-old, 5’8” tall, about 190 pounds, and shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white letters on the left breast area and ripped light blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.