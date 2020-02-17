× Sheriff: Fentanyl found hidden in Jackson man’s pants at Washington County Jail

WEST BEND — A Jackson man was found with fentanyl at the Washington County Jail after he was arrested following a crash in the Town of Jackson that happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, the sheriff announced Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Maple Road south of Sherman Road and located two men at the scene. Sheriff’s officials said one of them provided a false ID, but deputies were able to find out his proper identity — learning he had a warrant and was on probation for a prior felony drug conviction.

An investigation revealed both men were in the vehicle when it went into the ditch. A third person who wasn’t on scene claimed to be the driver, sheriff’s officials said.

The 42-year-old Village of Jackson man who provided false ID was arrested, searched, and taken to the Washington County Jail.

At the jail, sheriff’s officials said he was searched again, and placed in a holding cell until he could be booked.

Meanwhile, a corrections officer noticed he was laying down in the cell, covered with a jail blanket.

The officer entered the cell to investigate, and saw white powder on the blanket, as well as on the man’s face near his nose. A clear plastic bag with fentanyl fell out of the blanket.

The cell was immediately isolated to prevent the further spread of the deadly substance.

Then, sheriff’s officials said an in-depth search of the man’s jeans revealed that he had a small, secret compartment on the inside near the zipper, which he had made in order to conceal illegal drugs.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and then transported back to jail.

“Fentanyl is a substance that threatens us all within this community,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis in a news release. “It does not matter if you knowingly ingest it or accidentally come into contact with it. Exposure to fentanyl frequently results in death. This case provided another example of the steps criminals will take to try and conceal dangerous substances from law enforcement. Our corrections staff works hard every day to try and keep these substances out of our facility. In this case, they unknowingly exposed themselves to this deadly substance while they were making sure the inmate was okay. I am grateful for my staff that diligently pursues those that choose to use and sell fentanyl and other deadly substances within Washington County and my promise to the community is we will continue to fight hard every day to keep Washington County a safe and secure community.”