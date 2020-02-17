Tennessee woman named to Packers FAN Hall of Fame, chosen from 10 finalists

GREEN BAY — Kari Bernier is the 22nd member of the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame. The announcement was made Monday at Lambeau Field.

Bernier, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, was chosen from among 10 finalists. Packers officials said 60,000 votes were cast.

Bernier’s name will be permanently enshrined in the Packers FAN Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field. She will also receive four club seats to a 2020 home game, a Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2020 road game and a subscription to Packers Plus.

The rest of the finalists were:

Dr. Gordon Dammann, Lena, Ill.

Jeff Gasser, Coleman

Kathy Fermanich, New London

Leo DeGroot, West Bend

Carole Gutowski, Green Bay

Bob Pinzl, Waukesha

Mark Ames, Spruce, Mich.

Bill Hughes, Coeur D’Alene, Idaho

Roger Cassem, Midlothian, Va.