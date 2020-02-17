We Energies accepting recipes from bakeries, restaurants for 2020 We Energies Cookie Book

Winter weather advisory issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties from noon-midnight

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is asking local bakeries and restaurants to submit a favorite cookie recipe and become part of the Cookie Book tradition.

The recipe can be for cookies you sell every day or a personal family favorite — but keep in mind they do need to be scaled for a residential kitchen.

Keep the following in mind when submitting a recipe:

  • Should be scaled to a residential kitchen
  • Use ingredients readily available to at-home bakers
  • Include the amount it yields

Submissions are due by Feb. 28. CLICK HERE to submit a recipe.

