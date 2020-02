WEST BEND — West Bend police on Monday, Feb. 17 asked for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hailie Kind was reported missing to police on Feb. 5 around 10 a.m.

Police described her as standing 5’5″ tall, and weighing 130 pounds, with light brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 262-335-5000.