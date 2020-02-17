Winter weather advisory issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac counties from noon-midnight

Woman suffers graze wound after bullet enters Milwaukee home, no arrests made

Posted 7:46 am, February 17, 2020, by , Updated at 07:58AM, February 17, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Feb. 17 near 9th and Windlake. It happened around 3:45 a.m.

Police say a 58-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet that entered her bedroom from outside the home.

The victim received medical treatment on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigating and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect. Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers 414-224-TIPS.

