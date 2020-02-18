A shining smile: Raising awareness of oral health

Posted 10:59 am, February 18, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Jessica O'Leary, dental hygienist and author of "Flying Fiona and Jacob at the Dentist", joined WakeUp with tips to help parents protect their kids' pearly whites.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.