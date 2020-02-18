Bucks’ legend Marques Johnson still dunking at age 64

MILWAUKEE — Marques Johnson played seven seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1977-1984.

A five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, his skills on the court were well documented. Johnson played his last NBA game in 1989, but more than 20 years later, it appears he’s still got something left in the tank.

Now, at age 64, Johnson showed he’s still got game — dunking in a video posted on his Twitter page.

Still dunking at 64 years old 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YqZvQVgFDU — Marques Johnson (@olskool888) February 17, 2020

Johnson also played for the Clippers and, briefly, the Warriors during his career. Since, he’s joined the Milwaukee Bucks television broadcast team on FOX Sports Wisconsin.

The Bucks retired his No. 8 jersey during a ceremony in March of 2019.