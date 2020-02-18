View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Chris Larson, David Crowley advance to spring election in race for Milwaukee County executive

Posted 8:48 pm, February 18, 2020, by , , and , Updated at 09:05PM, February 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Chris Larson and David Crowley are the top two vote-getters in the primary election for Milwaukee County executive — and earn the right to advance to the April general election with 93% of precincts reporting.

Larson and Crowley beat out Theodore Lipscomb and Purnima Nath — who finished third and fourth respectively.

CLICK HERE for the complete election results

Chris Abele

Current Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced in October 2019 that he would not be seeking reelection. Abele told FOX6 News part of the decision was personal. Abele said in October he just got married — and was looking forward to spending time with his wife and three daughters. Abele said the politics of the position also played a role in his decision — so has the “State versus Milwaukee” attitude.

The spring general election and presidential primary are set for Tuesday, April 7.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.