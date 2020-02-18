MyVote Wisconsin — Information on voting, the spring primary and more
February 18
February 17
Officials: Anyone who does not have ID needed to vote in Spring Primary should start process now
‘God wants us to get involved:’ Milwaukee pastors urge turnout at the polls for primary Tuesday
3rd-party mailing gives Wisconsin voters some wrong info: ‘We received a lot of calls on it’
Wisconsin bill makes harassing sports officials a crime
Wisconsin appeals order to purge voter registrations
‘It’s a serious virus:’ State health officials urge caution, preparation for coronavirus
‘Just so proud:’ Greendale, UW marching bands represent Wisconsin well in 2020 Rose Parade
LeRoy Butler continues anti-bullying efforts, visits Milwaukee’s Browning Elementary
Milwaukee Brewers sign manager Craig Counsell to 3-year contract extension through 2023
Public meetings set for proposed reconstruction along I-43 in Milwaukee/Ozaukee Counties
‘Their response was terrific:’ Shootings in Waukesha, Oshkosh highlighted role of SROs
Wisconsin voter purge ruling appealed to state Supreme Court