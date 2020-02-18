Incumbent Tom Barrett, Lena Taylor advance to April election in race for Milwaukee mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With 93 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Tom Barrett and Lena Taylor advanced to the April general election in the race for Milwaukee mayor.

With votes yet to be counted, Barrett and Taylor were clearly the top two vote-getters among four candidates -- and earn the right to advance. Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski and Paul Rasky finished third and fourth respectively.

The spring general election and presidential primary are set for Tuesday, April 7.