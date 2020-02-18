View election results from the 2020 spring primary

Incumbent Tom Barrett, Lena Taylor advance to April election in race for Milwaukee mayor

Posted 8:48 pm, February 18, 2020, by , , and , Updated at 09:31PM, February 18, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- With 93 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Tom Barrett and Lena Taylor advanced to the April general election in the race for Milwaukee mayor.

With votes yet to be counted, Barrett and Taylor were clearly the top two vote-getters among four candidates -- and earn the right to advance. Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski and Paul Rasky finished third and fourth respectively.

CLICK HERE for the complete election results

The spring general election and presidential primary are set for Tuesday, April 7.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.