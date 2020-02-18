Investigators: No arrests made in deaths of Kaukauna boy, girl

Posted 1:33 pm, February 18, 2020, by

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna investigators indicated on Tuesday, Feb. 17 that no one has been arrested as they investigate the deaths of two children at a home on the city’s south side. The victims have been identified by authorities as William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3.

Bodies of two children found in Kaukauna home

At a news conference Tuesday morning, Kaukauna Police Chief Jamie Graff said the children had “intentionally inflicted injuries.” He declined to answer whether weapons were involved.

Graff provided few other details other than to say police are still on the scene and still conducting interviews. Police have also interviewed the parents of the children.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Kaukauna police at 920-766-6333.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.