Kohl’s donates $2 million to ACS for Wisconsin families

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced Feb. 18 a donation of more than $2 million to the American Cancer Society, over three years, to support the enhancement and continuation of the Kohl’s Healthy Families program.

Established in 2015, the program supports the reduction of cancer risk for families in Southeastern Wisconsin by increasing access to healthy foods and improving opportunities to become more active through community education, collaboration and engagement.

The donation will allow the American Cancer Society to implement new and enhanced strategies relating to the Kohl’s Healthy Families program. Those strategies include engaging in a public health campaign to encourage healthy eating and active living, as well as providing training to community health workers and increasing their access to health education and resources. Additionally, Kohl’s donation will fund the American Cancer Society’s collaboration with community organizations and schools to implement innovative programs to educate families in the greater Milwaukee community about healthy eating and active living.

In addition to supporting the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, the donation will also allow for the engagement and education of families at American Cancer Society sponsored events, including five Relay For Life events in Southeastern Wisconsin and the 2020 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event in Milwaukee.

