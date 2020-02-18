Mark Attanasio: Milwaukee Brewers operated at a loss for 2019 season

PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said during a media availability on Tuesday, Feb. 18 that the team operated at a loss for the 2019 Major League Baseball season. The comments were made at the team’s spring training facility in Phoenix.

Attanasio indicated the paid-out salaries for Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas in part contributed to the team’s predicament. For comparison, the team’s 2020 payroll is about 25 percent less than it was in 2019.

To be clear, Attanasio told reporters he has never said no to either of his general managers about player acquisition. Attanasio said if his guys think it’s a good deal, he will say yes.

Attanasio also mentioned the team cannot go into too much debt — because that’s what gets a team into trouble.