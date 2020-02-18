Menomonee Falls police seek suspects who allegedly stole from YMCA lockers

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked for help identifying suspects involved in stealing from lockers at an area YMCA.

Police say the suspects went into the men’s locker room at the YMCA on Menomonee Avenue and stole from two lockers on Jan. 30. They took two credit cards, a money clip and $745 in cash. The suspects then left the scene in a tan or silver Buick.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the suspect vehicle, contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700 and reference case number 20-00316. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.