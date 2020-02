MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Desteny Rockwell-Chappell was last seen on Jan. 27, 2020. Authorities say she may be with a man in the Milwaukee area. She may have also changed her hairstyle.

She is described as 5’3″ tall and around 139 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Contact the Milwaukee Police Department with any information: 414-933-4444.