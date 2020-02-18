More than 2 years in prison for Delavan man in road rage stabbing, standoff

DELAVAN — A Delavan man who stabbed another man following a road rage incident that led to a standoff in August 2019 was sentenced to prison on Jan. 9.

Jose Arreola-Reyes, 27, of Delavan, on Jan. 9 pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, less than one gram.

He was sentenced to serve two years and six months in prison, and six years’ extended supervision.

Police on Aug. 17 responded to the area near Whispering Pines Drive and Pine Street and found a man laying on the ground with an apparent stab wound. A friend and witness were rendering aid.

The stabbing resulted from a road rage incident near 5th Street and Walworth Avenue. Police said the victim was taken from that location to where officers found him.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Jose Arreola-Reyes. Police said investigators found his vehicle parked behind his home on 2nd Street near Matthew Street so that it could not be seen from the street. Witnesses indicated three people possibly went inside.

Believing Arreola-Reyes might have been in the home, police established a perimeter, and the upper unit was evacuated, along with neighboring units, which were evacuated later.

Police and a negotiator with the Walworth County SWAT Team were able to make phone contact with Arreola-Reyes, and about the time SWAT arrived on scene, Arreola-Reyes surrendered peacefully.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and police said cocaine, heroin, and marijuana were found, but the weapon used in the stabbing was not.

Arreola-Reyes admitted to the stabbing, officials said.