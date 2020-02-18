× MPD: Search warrant executed near Downer and Locust on city’s east side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the city’s east side on Monday night, Feb. 17.

Tweets from The UWM Post showed tactical vehicles at the scene near Downer Avenue and Locust Street — roughly three blocks south of UWM’s campus.

.@MilwaukeePolice had their tactical unit at the intersection of East Locust Street and North Downer Avenue around 6:30 p.m. near campus tonight. pic.twitter.com/wgG14x59jK — The UWM Post (@theuwmpost) February 18, 2020

Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police have not released any other details about the situation or the events leading up to it — including if any arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.