MPD: Search warrant executed near Downer and Locust on city’s east side

Posted 6:49 am, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 06:52AM, February 18, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the city’s east side on Monday night, Feb. 17.

Tweets from The UWM Post showed tactical vehicles at the scene near Downer Avenue and Locust Street — roughly three blocks south of UWM’s campus.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police have not released any other details about the situation or the events leading up to it — including if any arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

