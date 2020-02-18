MPD: Search warrant executed near Downer and Locust on city’s east side
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the city’s east side on Monday night, Feb. 17.
Tweets from The UWM Post showed tactical vehicles at the scene near Downer Avenue and Locust Street — roughly three blocks south of UWM’s campus.
Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Police have not released any other details about the situation or the events leading up to it — including if any arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.
43.069148 -87.878019