National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 17-18

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Monday, Feb. 17 overnight into Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

Evansville, 5.5

Germantown, 4.1

Beloit, 4

Hubertus, 4

Ripon, 4

Watertown, 4

Janesville, 3.5

Waterloo, 3.3

Jackson, 3.2

Beaver Dam, 3

Grafton, 3

Horicon, 3

Sullivan, 2.7

Oconomowoc, 1.4

Cudahy, 1.3

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service