National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 17-18

Posted 5:32 am, February 18, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Monday, Feb. 17 overnight into Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

  • Evansville, 5.5
  • Germantown, 4.1
  • Beloit, 4
  • Hubertus, 4
  • Ripon, 4
  • Watertown, 4
  • Janesville, 3.5
  • Waterloo, 3.3
  • Jackson, 3.2
  • Beaver Dam, 3
  • Grafton, 3
  • Horicon, 3
  • Sullivan, 2.7
  • Oconomowoc, 1.4
  • Cudahy, 1.3

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

