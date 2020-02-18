National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 17-18

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Monday, Feb. 17 overnight into Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Evansville, 5.5
- Germantown, 4.1
- Beloit, 4
- Hubertus, 4
- Ripon, 4
- Watertown, 4
- Janesville, 3.5
- Waterloo, 3.3
- Jackson, 3.2
- Beaver Dam, 3
- Grafton, 3
- Horicon, 3
- Sullivan, 2.7
- Oconomowoc, 1.4
- Cudahy, 1.3
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
