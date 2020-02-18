Officials warn residents of North Shore home theft scam

WHITEFISH BAY — The Village of Whitefish Bay is warning area residents of a home theft scam.

On Monday, Feb. 17, officials say the suspects posed as power company employees and were let into a home. While inside, they distracted the homeowner and stole jewelry.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and around 160 pounds. He had a close-trimmed goatee and was wearing a gray jacket with khaki cargo pants. He was wearing a lanyard around his neck and was carrying a clipboard.

No description of the second suspect was provided. The suspects were in a newer silver/gray small SUV.

Officials say other North Shore police agencies have had similar incidents reported in recent weeks. If you have questions or suspicions about similar instances, contact police.