Officials warn residents of North Shore home theft scam

Posted 12:54 pm, February 18, 2020, by

WHITEFISH BAY — The Village of Whitefish Bay is warning area residents of a home theft scam.

On Monday, Feb. 17, officials say the suspects posed as power company employees and were let into a home. While inside, they distracted the homeowner and stole jewelry.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and around 160 pounds. He had a close-trimmed goatee and was wearing a gray jacket with khaki cargo pants. He was wearing a lanyard around his neck and was carrying a clipboard.

No description of the second suspect was provided. The suspects were in a newer silver/gray small SUV.

Officials say other North Shore police agencies have had similar incidents reported in recent weeks. If you have questions or suspicions about similar instances, contact police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.