Officials: West Bend father jailed after leaving 24-year-old son suffering opioid overdose

TOWN OF ADDISON — A 48-year-old West Bend man is jailed in part after allegedly leaving his 24-year-old son who had overdosed on opioids early Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office noted in a Facebook post that around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a snowplow operator contacted the sheriff’s office to report a vehicle with fresh damage pulled over on I-41 north of Highway 33 in the Town of Addison.

Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old West Bend man in the passenger seat. The post says “he was unresponsive and exhibiting signs of respiratory distress. Deputies administered two doses of NARCAN and rescue was paged to the scene. The passenger immediately and positively responded to the opioid reversal drug.”

While on the scene, deputies located fresh tracks in the snow leading away from the driver’s door. They later located the driver nearly a mile north of the scene. The 48-year-old West Bend man, the father, “displayed numerous indicators of drug impairment.” Officials say he was arrested for operating while under the influence of drugs 5th offense. He also potentially faces charges for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.