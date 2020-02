EL PASO, Texas — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a child while she was in the play area at a McDonald’s restaurant in El Paso,

Texas. Police say the girl, who is about 4 or 5 years old, was in stable condition at a hospital after undergoing surgery.

HAPPENING NOW: EPPD has this McDonald’s on Dyer in Northeast El Paso closed off after responding to a stabbing. Police say victim was a 4-5 year old girl, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Suspect in custody. We’ll have more on @KTSMtv at 5,6 pm. pic.twitter.com/Nuy9VdXYfQ — Stephanie A. Shields (@StephanieKTSM) February 18, 2020

The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in nearby motel room and was arrested, police said.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.