'Potentially dangerous situation:' WWII ordnance dropped off in lobby of Mequon Police Department

MEQUON — Some World War II ordnance was dropped off in the lobby of the Mequon Police Department on Monday, Feb. 17. It was intended for disposal.

In a Facebook post, officials say this was a “potentially dangerous situation.” That is because these types of items have the potential to be live and unstable.

Officials urge anyone — if you come across any type of military ordnance, DO NOT touch it and DO NOT move it. Immediately call the police department, explain the circumstances and an officer will be dispatched to respond to your location to arrange for disposal.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office-EOD Unit properly disposed of the ordnance.