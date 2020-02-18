President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, pardons others

Posted 1:21 pm, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 01:22PM, February 18, 2020
Rod Blagojevich, President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has gone on a clemency blitz, commuting the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik.

President Trump also says he has granted clemency to financier Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty for violating U.S. securities laws. Kerik served just over three years for tax fraud and lying to the White House while being interviewed to be Homeland Security secretary.

President Trump confirmed the news to reporters before departing for California.

Blagojevich was convicted of political corruption just months after he appeared on President Trump’s reality TV show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.